Opposition figures face complaint in CD case

Bengaluru (Karnataka): An advocate in Karnataka has filed a complaint against Congress party leader in the state DK Shivakumar and three others in the CD case that led to the resignation of minister Ramesh Jarkiholi.

Brahmananda Reddy's complaint also named social activist Dinesh Kallahalli, lawmaker Lakshmi Hebbalkar and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy.



The move comes after Dinesh Kallahalli took back a complaint against Ramesh Jarkiholi that was filed on behalf of a woman involved in the case.

"A stranger had given the CD to me and requested me to provide justice to the woman. I went to the commissioner's office and complained, without disclosing the contents of the CD anywhere. I have requested an inquiry into sexual abuse and nothing more. Who gave the CD in a case that was investigated? Discussions began as to where the CD came from. There had to be a debate on the abuse of power. But It is unfortunate that the entire case is focused on the informant, a letter from Kallhali said.

The purpose of my complaint was turned on me and the victim and Kallahalli said that was the reason he decided to withdraw the complaint.

According to the law, the complainant must return with a proper reason from the person who gave a complaint. The complaint must be returned to the Inquiry Officer first. Otherwise, the complaint will not be withdrawn.



What HD Kumaraswamy said?

Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said, the person who brought out the CD must be arrested and investigated. The government should take such cases seriously.

Kumaraswamy spoke to the media on the CD issue without mentioning the name of Ramesh Jarkiholi. "The CD was supposed to come out two-three months ago. Five crores were paid to blackmailers," HD Kumaraswamy alleged.

"The government should arrest and investigate the blackmailers for bringing out the CDs. There is such a racket for money. Some are telling that they had former CM's CD. Let it be revealed who it is. However, people tend to look at us with suspicion. I am pure in this regard," former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said.

