Karnataka CD case: SIT records statements of woman's parents

Bengaluru (Karnataka): The SIT team probing the Ramesh Jarkiholi sex CD case has finally recorded the statements of the victim's parents.

The SIT team returned to Bengaluru on Monday evening after recording the statements of the woman's parents at Belagavi after they filed an abduction complaint with local police.

Statement on kidnapping:

Her parents informed the local police that she had phoned them four times so far. They told police that the woman called them from Goa, Bangalore and Chennai.

She called from Goa for the first time saying she was safe. Then she called from Bangalore. When she called from Chennai, she said she was afraid. She told us she was in depression. Someone had kidnapped our daughter, the victim's parents said.

One of her brothers has all the call recordings. But he has not yet been found by the police, they said.

