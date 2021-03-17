SIT forms teams to find Karnataka CD kingpin

Bengaluru (Karnataka): The SIT team is continuing its vigorous search for the prime accused in the CD case concerning former minister Ramesh Jarakiholi.

The case is getting more and more complex every day as the accused had changed his mobile phone numbers before escaping.

The SIT, which has intensified its investigation to track down the accused, has formed four teams to find the prime suspect.

It is alleged that the accused had changed his phone numbers to disrupt the tracking of his movements by the police.

