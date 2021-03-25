Woman in Karnataka CD case seeks protection

Bengaluru: The woman in former Karnataka minister Ramesh Jarkiholi's CD case has appealed to Congress party leaders for protection, according to reports.

The woman had complained against Jarkiholi in a leaked video earlier this month prompting the minister to resign.



In a second clip, she says, "my parents did not willingly complain about my abduction. Because they know I did not make any mistakes. I will appear before SIT for interrogation only after my parents get security. I don't understand .. who is the SIT protecting?"

She also appealed to the opposition party leader Siddaramaiah, KPCC president DK Shivakumar, former speaker Ramesh Kumar and women's organizations to provide security to her parents.

In the leaked video minister Jarkiholi was seen in a compromising position with her. A special team led by Additional Police Commissioner Soumendu Mukherjee is investigating the case.

