Modi's praise for villagers for reviving 12th century lake

Bidar (Karnataka): President of Dhupat Mahagaov Gram Panchayat, Srinivas, interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he held a debate with him on the revival of the 12th century Goggavve Lake.

He explained to the Prime Minister about the efforts taken by the Gram Panchayat for the conservation of water and the lake.

The 1.5-acre lake was revived during the lockdown under the Employment Guarantee Scheme at a cost of Rs 10 lakh. Plans are underway to develop the site as a tourist destination by creating a pedestrian path, a garden and boating.

In a conversation held at Bidar's DC office, Srinivas spent five minutes talking with Prime Minister Modi about the revival of the historic lake. Modi appreciated Srinivas and the gram panchayat.

Speaking on the issue, Srinivas said he was very happy to have had a conversation with Modi. Srinivas told the Prime Minister that he would continue his work.

