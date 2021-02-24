Chikkaballapur blast: 5 nabbed, 2 K'taka cops suspended

Chikkaballapur (Karnataka): A day after an 'accidental explosion' in a quarry killed six persons in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur, police arrested five persons including three partners of the mining firm and suspended two police officers on Wednesday.

According to the police, the arrested are Raghavendra Reddy, Venkatashiva Reddy and Madhusudhan Reddy, who are partners of Sri Bhramaravasini Sanders while Praveen is a manager of this company and Mohammed Riyaz Ansari is the driver of the vehicle who drove the victims along with explosive materials.

Superintendent of Police Mithun Kumar G.K. said that two police officers - Gudibande police station inspector Manjunath M.N. and sub-inspector G.R. Gopal Reddy have been suspended.

He said these officers had failed to act "in time" against the owners of Bhramaravasini Sanders for illegal blasting and storage of explosives. "Since the police officials failed to arrest the accused despite complaints, they were suspended," he said.

Following the incident on Tuesday, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai who had inspected the spot had directed Inspector General of Police (Central Range) M. Chandra Shekar to form three special teams to nab the culprits. Accordingly, the IGP had formed the teams under the supervision of Chikkaballapur SP Mithun Kumar.

The SP said the police have registered a criminal case under the Explosives Act and named 14 people in the FIR.

The blast occurred at a quarry in Hirenagavalli near Gudibande in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur district during a bid to dispose of explosives after authorities had raided the mine on February 7 and 21.

Hirenagavalli is a small hamlet in Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka. It is 86 kms from Bengaluru.

Six people, including a Nepalese citizen, lost their lives while attempting to dispose of explosives hidden around the crusher.

