India's first AC railway station in Bengaluru soon

Bengaluru (Karnataka): The southern city of Bengaluru will get India's first air-conditioned railway station, minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.

"Named after one of the foremost civil engineers, Bharat Ratna Sir M Visvesvaraya, the nation's first centralised AC railway terminal in Bengaluru is set to become operational soon," Goyal tweeted.



The terminal will be at Baiyappanahalli area, a railway official said.

"Byappanahalli is the third coach terminal sanctioned in 2015-16, which has been named after Bharat Ratna Sir M Visvesvaraya who was an engineer par excellence and contributed tremendously to nation-building," the Chief Public Relation Officer of South Western Railway said.

Built at an estimated cost of Rs 314 crore, it was supposed to be opened by February-end but due to certain reasons, it was put on hold.

The terminal will serve long-distance trains from Bengaluru to other metros like Mumbai and Chennai and regions within Karnataka, the officer said.

The new station will also help decongest Bengaluru's main station and the one at Yeshwantpur.

According to the official, the terminal will have a facade similar to airports. State-of-the-art passenger amenities are being provided to make the journey a pleasant experience, the officer said.

The station is built over an area of 4,200 square metres to handle up to 50,000 passengers a day.

The terminal will have seven platforms, eight stabling lines and three pit lines enabling the terminal to operate 50 trains daily.

The official said the terminal has a grand canopy over the station building concourse on the lines of Bengaluru International Airport.

It has a fully air-conditioned entrance lobby and a well-marked parking space for four-wheelers and two-wheelers with a capacity of 250 and 900 respectively.

The officer said it has an upper-class waiting hall and reserved (VIP) lounge, food court, escalators, lifts connecting all platforms to facilitate passenger movement to all seven platforms and a foot-over-bridge connecting all platforms as well as subways.