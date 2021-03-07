Court restrains media from publishing defamatory content against six Karnataka ministers

Bengaluru (Karnataka): The Bengaluru City Civil and Sessions Court on Saturday passed an interim order of temporary injunction restraining the newspapers and television channels from publishing or broadcasting anything defamatory against six ministers in B S Yeddyurappa's cabinet.

Also read: Karnataka farmer's buffalo weighs 1,500 kg

The six ministers had sought a restraining order from the Court against 68 media houses after one of their colleagues Ramesh Jarkiholi resigned as minister after getting embroiled in a scandal. Jarkiholi, who was the water resources minister, resigned after a CD including obscene content surfaced on social media, which was followed by a police complaint by Dinesh Kallahalli, a social activist, who alleged the minister was involved in the "job for sex" scam.

Also read: Karnataka health officials in soup as minister gets jab at home

The six ministers—Shivaram Hebbar, B C Patil, S T Somashekar, Dr K Sudhakar, KC Narayana Gowda and Byrathi Basavaraj are among the 17 Congress and JD(S) rebel MLAs whose resignations had lead to the collapse of the coalition government in July 2019. The ministers suspect a major "political conspiracy" to mar their image.

In the petition, the ministers had stated that the media had published and telecast unverified news about Ramesh Jarkiholi, which led to his resignation.

Also read: Retired Karnataka teacher spends Rs 30 lakh to develop forest