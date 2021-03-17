Karnataka sees surge in Covid cases

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Corona cases are increasing in Karnataka day by day. Earlier it was in three digits but now it is crossing the thousand limit. Yesterday, 1,135 people tested positive for Coronavirus in a single day.

Increasing cases: The first wave of Covid on 26 June 2020 saw 1,267 people infected by corona. Since the onset of 1,005 cases on December 25 last year, infection rates have slowed. By the end of January-February, the number of infected people in the state was under 500. But by the second week of March, the number of infected people was on the rise. Bangalore is a Corona hot spot and now more precautions need to be observed.

Infections in Bangalore: 710 new cases were reported on Tuesday. Cases registered for the entire month of February were recorded in the first half of March. Not only cluster cases, households too, have been infected. The positive rate was 0.94 per cent in February and 1.26 per cent in March. Since March 12, the number infected had crossed 500. Now the number of cases has reached 700.

The slums of Bangalore had been hit by the first wave of Corona in many places including DJ Halli Slum, Siddapur Slum, Mangammana Palya, Ragi Gudda, Shivajinagar, Raipur, Jagjivan Ram Nagar and Laxmidevi Nagar. Yet, zero cases have been reported in Bangalore slums for the past ten days. The infection rate is low in most slums, and herd immunity has increased.

Are slums safe against the second wave?

Zero corona cases have been reported in five wards in the last ten days. Zero cases have been registered in ward No. 49 Lingarajapura, Ward No. 42 Lakshmidavinagar, Ward No. 122 K P Agrahara, Ward No. 136 J J Nagar, Ward No. 137 Raipur. Infection in apartments has increased, which can spread elsewhere.

