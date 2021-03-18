Covid hit doll makers of Channapatna seek government intervention

Ramanagara (Karnataka): The first thing that comes to our mind when we hear the word dolls, is the toys made in Channapatna, a tiny town in the district close to the Bengaluru-Mysuru National Highway. This town is known for its hand made toys. In the good old days, the toys from Channapatna were world-famous for their uniqueness and skilled local artisans. All those who travel on Bengaluru-Mysuru road used to stop at Channapatna to purchase the toys.

These toys are beautiful to see. However, today, artisans are facing an unprecedented crisis. Even though the dolls manufactured by them are appreciated for their craft, there aren't enough sales and this has resulted in a crisis.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about Vocal for Local and tried to give a new market fillip to the local products. Efforts were done to create a new market for the Channapatna dolls through a virtual market fair. Adding to this, even the district in-charge minister also bought dolls and donated them to the kids of Anganwadi centres in Soliga tribal hamlets. This gave a new fillip to this industry as it expected to expand the market.

How to expand the market?

Creative dolls have been curated by the artisans of the Channapatna craftwork complex and doll cottage industries. Among them, many are used to teach alphabets, numbers, and various learning activities. These dolls are helpful to make learning a joyful experience for the children.

Now local cottage industrialists have suggested that these dolls be used to teach in anganwadis across the state. If the state government decides to supply dolls to anganwadis, it will create a big market space for them. In Karnataka, around 50,000 anganwadis are now operational. If dolls are supplied to all these anganwadis, it will definitely be beneficial for the artisans as well as their children. It is a win-win formula for all the stakeholders involved in this industry.

Shortage of skilled artisans

The Channapatna doll industry has around 200 years of legacy. Today, it is hit by cheap, China-made products which have affected the sales of these dolls. As a result, the number of artisans involved in doll making has declined to 2,000 from 10,000 a few years ago. "This number is sliding further now," says industry leaders. Adding to this the demand for the dolls also come down after Covid 19 outbreak. Earlier, every year we sold dolls worth around 50 to 60 lakhs. But after Covid induced lockdown, we did not supply dolls worth even Rs 50,000 says a doll maker, who depends on the local market.

With the idea of expanding the local market, the people's representatives should buy these dolls and distribute them among children, only then other organisations and forums following the same will definitely help the local artisans to find a livelihood. The government must show interest to further improve the infrastructure in Channapatna which is famous as the land of dolls. There is also demand to provide market space in major airports, railway stations and bus terminals to display the Channapatna dolls.

Tourism minister must look at the challenges

CP Yogeshwar who is currently serving the state as the tourism minister is from the district and the Channapatna taluk. He doesn't require any introduction to the challenges faced by the doll industry, as he had served as the Channapatna MLA for over 20 years. There are several ways to promote the doll/toy industry. He needs to discuss these ways at the government level and find a solution to the challenges of this industry which is in tatters now. Channapatna dolls have nearly 200 years of history. But in recent days plastic-based dolls and Chinese toys have had an adverse effect on Channapatna dolls. After Covid lockdown, the situation has worsened even further. Workers have left doll making jobs and switched their careers. 15 years back nearly 10,000 doll makers were there. But now only 1,200 -1,500 people are working.

We are making these dolls of high quality. Vegetable dyes are used in the colouring and polishing process. Especially this is a hand made product. This will be helpful for students and kids as educational dolls, says Venkatesh, a toymaker who hails from Channapatna. During the Lockdown time, craft makers were also hit bad. Earlier, every year we sold dolls worth around 50 to 60 lakhs. But after lockdown, we did not supply dolls worth even Rs 50,000.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls for e-marketing. But this is not implemented properly. The government should help the toymakers start a market hub in Channapatna. It helps to get a job and even encourages dolls makers. Karnataka Govt should start to sale Channapatna dolls in the Tourist places. I urge the Central govt to give permission to sell our dolls in all top cities of India.