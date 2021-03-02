'Dead' man comes to life before post mortem

Bagalkote (Karnataka): A man in Karnataka who was believed dead suddenly showed signs of life while being taken for a post-mortem examination.

Shankar was badly injured in a motorcycle accident on Mahalingapura-Rabakavi Road last Saturday and a private hospital in Belagavi turned him back saying he cannot be saved. Later he was taken to a state-run Mahalingapur hospital in Rabakavi Banahatti taluk where doctors confirmed he had already died.

When preparations were underway to carry out a post-mortem, movements were noticed in Shankar's legs and he was rushed back to the hospital for treatment.

Reports said condolence messages had already started piling up for Shankar on social media.

Shankar is now being treated at a private hospital.

