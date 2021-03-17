Denotification case: Trouble for CM Yediyurappa and Former minister Katta Subramanya Naidu

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court today ordered the Lokayukta court to take legal action against the accused in the Huvinayakanahalli denotification case in the city. This has now caused a lot of trouble for Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa and former minister Katta Subramanya Naidu.

The petition filed by businessman Alam Pasha questioning the order by Lokayukta court by leaving the names of BS Yeddyurappa and Katta Subramanya from the denotification case. The hearing of the case was done by Bench headed by John Michael Cunha.

After hearing the plea, the bench directed the Lokayukta Special Court to proceed with further legal proceedings on the previous indictment filed by the Lokayukta police.

Background of the case:

Businessman Alam Pasha filed a private complaint in Lokayukta Court on August 20, 2011, alleging that KIADB illegally denotified 20 acres of land in Huvinayakanahalli village in the city for industrial purposes. The court, which inquired into the complaint, ordered the Lokayukta police to investigate and file a report.

Also read: No lockdown, no curfew, no need to worry: CM BSY

The Lokayukta police, which had filed an FIR and investigated the case, filed a 77-page indictment on May 21, 2012, against BSY and Katta Subramanya Naidu. The Lokayukta court, which had been hearing the case for some years, refused to take cognizance against the accused on July 25, 2016, and ordered the cancellation of the charge sheet.

Against this backdrop, the complainant Alam pasha had filed a petition seeking the cancellation of the Lokayukta Court order and to directed to proceed with the Lokayukta court as per the indictment.