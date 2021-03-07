Farming for over 12 years; woman sets model in Karnataka

Dharwad: Parvati Mahadeva Dandina hailing from Shinganahalli village in Dharwad taluk has become the role model for native people with her farming skills. Belonging to a farming family, she enjoys tilling the soil, sowing seeds, protecting the crop from pests and safeguarding it. The joy she experiences while harvesting knows no bounds. She has been cultivating her 12 acres farms last twelve years successfully.

Initially, she started helping her husband in farming and she has now become a member of the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee. She manages an entire farm solely. She grows silk, fish, ginger and other crops as well. She indulges in dairy farming also. She has also effectively harnessed water management skills.

She remains undeterred amidst obstacles. She has received many accolades in recognition for her effort. In order to remain updated and competent in the field of agriculture, she reads journals on farming and with the purpose of imparting her insights she trains children in agriculture.

