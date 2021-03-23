Mob attacks policemen after rider's death in Mysuru

Mysuru: An angry mob attacked policemen and a patrol vehicle after a motorcycle rider the police tried to stop died after falling off the vehicle in Mysuru.

Police from VV Puram station were checking vehicles at a roadblock on Hinakal Ring Road when the motorcyclist tried to flee and he was hit by a van from behind.

Enraged public attack police after rider killed during vehicle checkup mishap

Angry motorists gathered at the scene and started attacking the policemen and damaged their vehicles. They pointed out the rider was wearing a helmet and he died as a result of the police action.

DCP Geeta Prasanna visited the scene and took stock of the situation.



