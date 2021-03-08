Illegal explosives found in Karnataka quarry

Yadagiri(Karnataka): A large number of explosives including gelatine sticks weighing 25 kilograms were seized from a quarry near Surapura taluk in Karnataka's Yadgiri district.



The explosives were seized by a team of police officers of the internal security division. Later, Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Bhagwan Sonawane visited the quarry.

A manager identified as Ananda Reddy and his driver Moulali Mahboobasab Bannati were arrested. Their vehicle was also seized.

It is said that the quarry Aradhya Stone Christian, belongs to Shantha Gowda Nadadhalli, brother of SS Patil, a lawmaker from Muddebihal.

