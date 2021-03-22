Farmer leaders in Bengaluru outraged against central government

Bengaluru: Thousands of farmers, workers and Dalit organizations organized the Bangaluru Chalo in the presence of the national farmer leaders and state leaders. And they also called for Karnataka bundh on March 26. In May, after the by-elections of the state, the farmers announced that they would hold the Mahapanchayat in North Karnataka.

State Agriculture Minister B.C Patil accepted the plea by the farmers including 23 demands, and to cancel Central Government's three Agriculture Act amendments. After receiving the request, BC Patil said, the government will discuss it with everyone and make a decision.

Speaking at the protest, farmer leader Yuduveer Singh said, "It is not just the farmer's struggle but the struggle of all communities. This is the movement that started against three acts and the MSP issue. Crops should not be sold for less than one rupee.

"The central government said it was just a North Indian protest, but in the past three days, there have been thousands of people in Karnataka who have joined us. This is the movement of the whole of India. The government has no development agenda, it has only a communal agenda. Rama is not the property of anyone's father, he belongs to everybody. The BJP government talks about religion whenever the election comes. The government has only one agenda to build Ram Mandir," he said.

Meanwhile, farmer Leader Rakesh Singh Tikait said, "The farmers' struggle has been going on for four months. Now the whole country is in grief. 26 big firms like Railways, Airport, LIC, etc are going to be sold and privatized. All the roads in Delhi have been closed. The protests have been going on for four months. There is now a hunger trade in the country. The big companies are going towards the villages, and they are telling they will make agriculture. That is, they occupy land from farmers, cultivate for-profit and make hunger trade."

"The Opposition is also weak and cannot even speak in session. Kisan Morcha should be started in Bengaluru. Farmers in the state must go in the tractor and start a protest and breakthrough any wall, barricade and move on. If all the farmers of the southern state cannot go to North India, then farmers will have to come to Bangaluru," he said.

"The government has said crops can be sold anywhere. So bring your crop and sell it in Vidhan Soudha. MPs and MLAs get a pension but no pension is given to ordinary workers. We will not stop our fight until we get justice," he added.

"Farmer leader Badagalpura Nagendra said, 541 organizations in the state have joined hands with the farmer movement. A lot of people have joined the struggle. The heartless, the deaf, the dumb, the barbarous are those who rule over us. The Prime Minister of our country is the barbaric Prime Minister. We are even ready to go to jail," he added.

Speaking in protest Kodihalli Chandrashekhar said, "If the purchase price is below the support price, the farmers will have to suffer losses. There are support prices for 13 agricultural products in the state. 13 agricultural products are sold at a different total cost of Rs 3119 crore. It is unfair to farmers."

The President of the United Front Organization, S Varalakshmi, Badagalpur Nagendra, Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, SR Hiremath, Leaders of the Indian Kisan Union, Rakesh Tikait, Darshan Pal, Yadavir Singh, leaders of the labour and Dalit organizations Nour Sridhar, Mavalli Shankar, Environment scientist Dr Prakash Kammaradagi and former minister BT Lalitha Nayak were also present.

