Farmer loses livestock in fire in Karnataka

Chikkaballapura (Karnataka): Sixty sheeps, twenty goats and four cows were killed in an accidental fire in Poolamakalahalli in Gauribidanur taluk.

The sheep shed which belongs to farmer Gangadharappa caught fire around 9 30 pm.

Gangadharappa earns his livelihood from dairy farming and he has appealed for relief from the government.

