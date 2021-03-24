Leopard attacks farmers before it is killed

Haveri (Karnataka): Two farmers who were busy watering their crops were attacked by a leopard at Bullapura village of Rattihalli taluk in the Haveri district of Karnataka. In order to save themselves, the farmers killed the leopard.

Gadigeppa and Krishnappa were busy watering their crops in the early hours at 3 am. It was during this time that a leopard had attacked Gadigeppa. In a bid to save Gadigeppa, Krishnappa attacked the wild cat with a stone and saved Gadigeppa. The one-year-old female leopard suffered a fatal blow to the head.

Gadigeppa who was grievously injured in the attack was rushed to the Chitradurga hospital and his condition is said to serious. However, Krishnappa got away with minor injuries.

The local police and the Divisional Forest Officer Hemagiri Angadi reached the spot and collected information from the locals. The locals complained about repeated leopard attacks in the area.