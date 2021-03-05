Ex-serviceman provides free training to young Army aspirants

Haveri: With an aim to help youth make their way to the Army, a former serviceman is providing free training to youths from rural areas in Karnataka's Haveri district.

Subhash, a retired Army personnel, is providing free lodging and training at his academy to aspirants of Angadi village.

He said that he had started Achievers academy along with his friend Imtiyaz to train the Army aspirants.

"I had only 4 aspirants when I had started the academy but now the number has increased to 24. We are giving proper training to them," he said.

Meanwhile, Shivraj, one of the aspirants, said that becoming a soldier in the Indian Army was his dream but he had no idea how to go about it before joining the academy.

"I come to the academy every day. There are 4 ex-servicemen here who provide us with proper training and also prepare us to clear the written examination required to be a soldier," he added.

