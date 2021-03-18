Blackmail cybergang arrested in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Cybercrime unit of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) has arrested a gang that threatened men with their obscene videos on social media.

Sahun, Shah Rukh Khan, Nasir and Shahid Anwar who belonged to Bharatpur in Rajasthan created fake social media accounts using names of women and lured men to post their videos before threatening them.

Police said investigations are continuing to know more about the gang's activities.

