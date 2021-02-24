Arrests under Pocso Act in child marriage case

Belgaum: The husbands of two girls who were forced into child marriage and became pregnant and gave birth have been arrested under the Posco Act in Karnataka.

District Child Protection Officer Ravi Ratnakar

The law states that only men over 21 and women over 18 are eligible to marry. But two men from Belgaum violated the law and married minor girls.

How did the case come to light?

The two girls were admitted to the district hospital for childbirth. It is compulsory in all hospitals to collect Aadhaar cards for those who get admitted. The medical staff observed the date of birth mentioned in the Aadhaar card of two girls and informed the District Child Protection Officer.

The team headed by District Child Protection Officer Ravi Ratnakar immediately swung into action, visited the hospital, contacted the girls and inquired about who forced them into child marriage.

108 Child Marriages stopped by Officers:

Belgaum is the district with the highest number of child marriages in the state. District child protection officials have come forward to curb this. From April to December last year, there were 115 child marriage complaints. The authorities have stopped 108 child marriages in the district.

