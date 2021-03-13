Gold worth Rs 33.75 lakh seized at Mangaluru International Airport

Mangaluru (Karnataka): Customs officials have seized gold worth Rs 33.75 lakh from a passenger who arrived at the Mangaluru international airport.

Also read: 'Bengaluru incident being probed', says Zomato co-founder Deepinder

The accused, identified as Koppad Mohammed Khalid (45), was allegedly smuggled the yellow metal by concealing it in his innerwear.

Also read: DRI seizes 2.1 kg gold from Dubai-Goa passenger

Khalid landed in Mangaluru on an Air India flight from Dubai on Saturday.

Also read: Mumbai police files case against Kangana Ranaut on copyright complaint