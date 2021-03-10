HAL pays second interim dividend to govt

Bengaluru: HAL paid the second interim dividend of Rs 376.94 crores for FY 2020-21 to the Government. The cheque was handed over to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh by HAL's CMD R. Madhavan and Director (Finance) CB Ananthakrishnan, in the presence of Raj Kumar, Secretary, Defence Production in Delhi today.

The company had declared the second interim dividend of Rs.15/- per equity share of Rs.10/- each amounting to Rs.501.58 crores on February 26, 2021, in addition to the first interim dividend of Rs.15/- per equity share Rs.10/- each amounting to Rs.501.58 crores already declared on December 9, 2020, the total amounting to Rs.1003.16 crores which included Gol share of Rs.753.88 crores.

R. Madhavan said that HAL has been consistently paying higher dividend more than the minimum dividend prescribed by DPE guidelines.

JS (Aero), MoD, Chandrasekar Bharti, Director (Operations), M.S. Velpari and Director (HR) Alok Verma, were also present on the occasion.

