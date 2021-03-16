Increase in Covid cases raises fears of 2nd wave of corona in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: State capital Bengaluru is the fifth most corona infected city in the country. The neighbouring states Maharashtra and Kerala are said to be contributing factors for the rising number of corona cases in the city. People forgoing social distancing norms and not wearing masks has led to the rise of Covid cases. The number of new Covid cases per day, which had dropped to 200 in the city, has now risen to 500 per day.

On March 15, 550 new cases were found and five people died. There are a total of 6,454 active covid cases in Bengaluru. 65.3% of Karnatak's cases are found in Bengaluru. Over the past seven days, there has been an increase in the number of covid cases in the South region, Bommanahalli and Eastern regions.

Super spreader Covid virus strains are also spreading as more and more people from abroad and other states travel to the capital. The Government and BBMP are working hard to conduct strict covid testing and vaccination in the city. Over 30 thousand people are being vaccinated in the city per day. The BBMP is also trying to raise that number.

The six most frequent cases in the containment zone are:

1) Yalahanka Ward 3: 12 new cases, containment zone until March 20th.

2) Bommanahalli Ward:13 new cases, containment zone until March 18th.

3) Mahadevapura Ward 55: 9 new cases, containment zone until March 19th.

4) Yalahanka Ward 6: 6 new cases, containment zone until March 22.

5) Southern Region ward 164: 8 new cases, containment zone until March 26.

6) Dasarahalli Ward 15: 5 new cases, containment zone until March 29.

Also read: KVIC rolls out Project RE-HAB to prevent Elephant-Human conflict using bees

The highest number of Covid cases are found in the outskirts of the city. There are a large number of Covid Positive cases in Bellandur, Hagadur, BTM Layout, Shantala Nagar, Koonakunte, Jnanabharathi Ward, Hosakerehalli, Banaswadi, Banashankari Temple Ward and Doddanekkundi.