India's first exclusive terminal for global couriers

Devanahalli (Bengaluru): India's first Express Cargo Terminal has been inaugurated at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport. The 2 lakh sq ft terminal will be exclusively used by international couriers.

Kempegowda International Airport

The Chief Commissioner M.Srinivas of the Seva Fee Division of Bangalore Zone inaugurated the terminal. Global courier companies such as GHL Express and FedEx Express will operate in the new terminal. It will make a significant change, in business and economic progress at the Bengaluru airport.

Also Read: Drugs case: Bengaluru police to issue notice to Telugu actor

The express terminal will lower the cost by minimising the shipment time. With the new terminal in place, there will be an increase in import and export by 1,50,000 metric tonnes. Currently, 570,000 metric tonnes of goods are annually imported and exported.