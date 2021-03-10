ISRO’s NISAR payload flagged off to JPL, NASA

Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organsiation (ISRO) S-Band SAR Payload of NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) mission was flagged off by chairman K Shivan via video conference on March 4.

S-Band SAR payload has been shipped from Space Applications Centre, Ahmedabad (SAC/ISRO) to Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Pasadena for integration with L-Band SAR Payload of JPL, NASA.

NISAR is a collaboration between ISRO and NASA for a dual-frequency L and S-Band Synthetic Aperture Radar for earth observation.

Also read: One killed in fight between students in Bengaluru

Dual-frequency synthetic aperture radar will use advanced imaging and is capable of providing an unprecedented, detailed view of the earth.

Also, NISAR is designed to take measurements of the earth's complex process including natural disasters like volcanoes, tsunamis, ice sheet collapse and earthquakes explained by a senior scientist in ISRO.

Also read: Bengaluru police nab Nagaland hackers' gang, arrest 3