JDS leader demands action over 'attack' on Mamata

Hassan (Karnataka): Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Deve Gowda on Thursday expressed concern over the alleged assault on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Also read: South Africa Covid strain found in Karnataka

“I am very concerned about the health of Mamata Banerjee. I wish her a quick recovery. Defeat and victory are common in politics, but violence corrodes the spirit of democracy. Hope all sides will observe restraint,” he said. He was speaking to the media in Hassan.

He paid a visit to Haradanahalli temple along with his wife Chennamma during Maha Shivaratri festival.

Also read: Karnataka's Madhu Bangarappa moves to Congress

Deve Gowda said the parties should not stoop to this level to win the polls in West Bengal and added that politicians should accept the people's mandate.

Also read: Farmers demand action to end tiger attacks