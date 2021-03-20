Kangana Ranaut seeks cancellation of FIR: Karnataka HC issues notice to police

Bangalore: The Karnataka High Court on Saturday issued a notice to the Tumakuru Kyatsandra Police regarding the application filed by actress Kangana Ranaut seeking a cancellation of the FIR filed against her for having compared farmers to traitors in her tweet.

Also read: Dattatreya Hosabale becomes new RSS general secretary

Justice HP Sandesh had heard actress Kangana Ranaut's petition seeking cancellation of an FIR filed by the police on a court order based on a private complaint. To this, the Karnataka High Court issued a notice to the Kyatsandra Police Station asking them to file objections to the petition. Later, the bench adjourned the hearing to March 25.

Also read: Suspected man-eating tiger found dead with pellet marks in K'taka

Meanwhile, the interim appeal seeking protection in the warrant issued by JMFC Court would be considered in the next hearing.

It is known that the actress in a tweet had compared the agitating farmers in Delhi to terrorists. A Tumkur lawyer Ramesh L Nayak had filed a private complaint in the local court seeking action against the actress.

Also read: Woman in Zomato case worried about her safety

It was then that the court ordered the police to file an FIR at the Kyatsandra Police Station and initiate legal proceedings.