Kangana seeks Karnataka HC to dismiss case of calling protesting farmers as terrorists

Bengaluru: Actress Kangana Ranaut has filed a petition in the High court of Karnataka seeking the cancellation of a case filed by the Tumakuru court over the alleged tweet on calling farmers protesting in Delhi as terrorists.

Irfana Nazir, a lawyer for actress Kangana Ranaut, filed a criminal application to the Karnataka High Court on the morning of February 26. The petition filed by Kangana asks to cancel the complaint filed in Tumakuru's main civil court and FIR proceedings.

The petition was filed by the police and the complainant, L. Ramesh Naik has been named as the defendants. The trial of application is still pending.

Actress Kangana Ranaut tweeted on September 21, 2020, in connection with the Delhi farmers' protest, and termed the protesting farmers as 'terrorists'.

Following this, Nayak filed a private complaint in the local court on September 25, 2020, demanding that the police be directed to prosecute the matter.

