Karnataka Budget: Congress stages walkout

Bengaluru: Congress MLAs staged a walkout as Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa started proceedings for the Budget for the financial year 2021-22. Leader of Opposition, Siddaramaiah disrupted the proceedings and the MLAs started raising slogans.

They claimed that the Government has no moral right to present the Budget but the chief minister continued to present the Budget amid the walkout by the Opposition.

Also read: TMC seeks adjournment of Parliament session, cites elections in five states

"This is the BJP government’s second full-fledged Budget in this term. The Budget is presented amidst severe financial difficulties faced by the state due to COVID-19," said Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Also read: Show of strength: Raje warns Gehlot, silences anti-faction

Yediyurappa announced a special bus pass for women, Vanitha Sangathi, with a rebate and a special loan of upto Rs 2 crore with a 4% interest rate for women entrepreneurs.

Also read: Wary Of Cong leaders jumping fence, DMK reduces its seats