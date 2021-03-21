Coast Guard saves lives of 6 crew in mid sea

Bengaluru: The Indian Coast Guard rescued six crew member of a dhow which capsized in mid-sea, off coast Mangaluru on Saturday.

An official statement issued by the coast guard said a Coast Guard Dornier 773 "whilst on routine MR sortie picked up distress at 11.35 am on March 20 from Marine Shipping Vessel (MSV) Safina – AL-Mirzan," and sighted the debris and six personnel floating in water in mid-sea.

After assessing the sea conditions the flight dropped rafts, securing six-stranded crew members.

The ill-fated vessel sailed out from Old Mangalore Port on March 19, carrying 120 tonnes of spices, food grains, vegetables, sand and granite.

An initial assessment by the rescue team revealed that seepage of seawater into the boat’s engine room caused the dhow to sink. According to the coast guard, all six crew (five from Gujarat and one from Mangalore) are in good health condition. The crew members were taken to New Mangalore, the statement added.

