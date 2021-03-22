Karnataka HC notices state govt over investigation report of complaint filed against Sonia Gandhi

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has issued notice to the state government and the Sagara Police of Shivamogga district over the non-filing of the final investigation report of the complaint filed against AICC president Sonia Gandhi on a disturbing tweet against PM Care Fund, Union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A bench headed by PS Dinesh Kumar held the hearing of the petition filed by complainant lawyer KV Praveen, asking to direct the government and Sagara police station to submit a final investigation report of the case filed at the Sagara police station.

After hearing the petition, the court issued notice to the Secretary of State's Home Department, the Director-General of Police, the Shivamogga Police Inspector and the Inspector of the Sgara City Police Station, and adjourned the hearing.

Sonia Gandhi on May 11, 2020, tweeted on the official Twitter account of the National Congress, 'NIC India', and said that the PM care fund was privately used and not for the poor. Lawyer KV Praveen Kumar has lodged a complaint at the Sagara city police station alleging that Sonia Gandhi is trying to create distrust among people on Prime Minister Modi and the central government. He also mentioned in his complaint, to take legal action against the INC India Twitter account and its employees.

The complainants, who have now applied to the High Court, said that the police have not yet submitted the final investigation report of their complaint to the concerned. Thus, he requested that the government and the police be directed to submit a final report.

