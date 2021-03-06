Karnataka HC dismisses PIL against FASTag system

Bengaluru (Karnataka): The Karnataka High Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking the repeal of the FASTag Mandatory Rule. FASTag which was effective February 15, facilitates the smooth movement of vehicles on the tolls of the highway.

A division bench of Chief Justice AS Oka was hearing the public interest litigation (PIL) filed last week by one Bengaluru resident Geeta Mishra, challenging the decision to make provision of toll payment through FASTag mandatory at all toll plazas across the country.

After hearing the interim petition the bench stated that in the present Covid situation the Fast Tag is better. And said that it was difficult to handle more than a thousand notes from many people in a day owing to the pandemic.

