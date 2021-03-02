Karnataka launches country's first Engineering Research and Development Policy

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C.N. Ashwatha Narayana, who also holds the IT/Bt and S&T portfolio on Tuesday launched the Karnataka ER& D Policy-2021 framed by the state government. It is the country's first Engineering Research & Development policy.

Narayana in his inaugural speech said, “the ER&D sector in the country is the fastest growing industry with a CAGR of 12.8%. Meanwhile, the global Engineering Research and Development industry is expected to reach a spend of USD 2 trillion by 2025. Considering this scenario, this policy aims to prepare the state to make use of future opportunities emanating from this sector.”

Department of Electronics, IT, Bt and S&T, Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS), and NASSCOM were involved in drafting this policy after wider consultations with all the other participating stakeholders including the representatives of the industry.

The five Priority Sectors of the policy include (1) Aerospace & Defence (2) Auto, Auto Components & EV (3) Biotechnology (Bt), Pharma & Medical Devices (4) Semiconductors, Telecom, ESDM (5) Software Products.

The policy aims to retain Karnataka's position as the leading contributor to the Indian Engineering R&D industry revenue, generation of intellectual properties (IPs), and to make this as skilled knowledge capital, Narayana pointed out.

Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman-Karnataka Vision Group on IT, and Debjani Ghosh, President NASSCOM virtually attended and spoke on the occasion. Dr E.V. Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Electronics, IT, Bt and S&T, Dr Ajay Prabhu, President, QuEST Global & Chair for NASSCOM Engineering, Meena Nagaraj, Director, Department of Electronics, IT, Bt and S&T and Managing Director, KITS were among the dignitaries present at the launch.