Karnataka's Madhu Bangarappa moves to Congress

Bengaluru: Former JD(S) MLA Madhu Bangarappa on Thursday announced he was joining the Congress party, saying there is scope for him to work and express his sentiments.

Putting all speculation to rest, Bangarapps on Thursday called on former chief minister Siddaramaiah and said he was joining the Congress.

"All our supporters had taken the decision. Hence, I am joining the Congress today," Bangarappa is the son of former chief minister late S Bangarappa.

After meeting Siddaramaiah, Madhu said in the present context, the country and state need the Congress party.



Stating that he can do more good work in Congress, he said his father became the state chief minister while in Congress.

Madhu said he decided to join the Congress as the leaders in the party had been calling him.

"I have more scope to work here and express my feelings," the leader said.

Regarding the JD(S), he said he had explained his woes to veteran JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on many occasions.

However, that was not the reason for him to leave the party.

Reacting to Madhu Bangarappa''s exit, Kumaraswamy said he was not surprised as it was on the cards for about a year.

He, however, underlined that people have the habit of backstabbing.

"Since the inception of JD(S) it had been the practice that whoever party supremo Deve Gowda had trusted, betrayed him," Kumaraswamy said.

He added that the JD(S) has the capacity to help ordinary workers rise in the organisation.

inputs from PTI

