Karnataka minister caught in sex scandal

Bengaluru: A CD allegedly featuring Karnataka water resources minister Ramesh Jarakiholi seeking sexual favours was released to news channels on Tuesday.

In this regard a social activist, Dinesh Kallahalli lodged a complaint with the Bengaluru city police commissioner seeking protection for the victim.

Read: Karnataka launches country's first Engineering Research and Development Policy

After filing the complaint Kallahalli told reporters that this CD contained visuals of the minister allegedly seeking sexual favours from a victim. "Complaint is filed by me and not by the victim as she is fearing for her life," he said.

Read: Arrests made over fake police recruitment

Jarakiholi comes from one of the most powerful political families in the state and is a sugar baron from Belagavi district.

Read: Karnataka: Advocate murdered in Hosapete

He is one of the 17 defectors from the Congress and the JDS whose defection resulted in the collapse of the Congress-JDS government in the state in 2019.

IANS Report