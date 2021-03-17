Boy creates electric cycle with scrap metal

Koppal (Karnataka): Balesha Vishwanath Hirematt, a class 8 student from Koppal in Karnataka created an electric cycle all by himself during the pandemic. The vehicle can cover a distance of 50 kilometres on a fully charged battery.

Hirematt decided to do something creative during the pandemic lockdown. He started collecting all sorts of scrap material that he could use to build the cycle. He found most of the necessary materials from the scrap shop. Later, he bought 24 lithium-Ion laptop battery and spent 8-9 thousand rupees for the cycle.

He said, “I was sitting idle at home during the lockdown and post lockdown too since schools were closed. So, I decided to do something on my own and I built an electric cycle.”

After charging the battery for two hours, it will run for 50 kilometres. The maximum speed of the cycle is 25 km per hour.

His father is proud of his achievement and says, “I am really happy for my son as he used his free time to do a good job. We can spend just 10-12 rupees and travel up to 50 km. This invention is really great” he said.

