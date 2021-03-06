Karnataka to hold vaccination drive at 3,000 centres

Bengaluru: Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that Covid vaccination drive will be held at 3,000 centres including Primary Health Care (PHC), Taluk Hospitals and District Hospital, starting on March 8.

The Minister held a review meeting on Saturday to review the Covid-19 situation and the progress of the vaccination drive. Minister urged people to come forward in large numbers to take part in the vaccination drive.

In the last several weeks, about 200 to 250 cases were reported within the limits of Bengaluru Bruhat Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) each day. However, the numbers suddenly rose to over on 400 March 5. The local government has identified 12 clusters in BBMP limits and testing will be increased to 40,000 from the current 30,000.

Contact tracing will also be made more robust and the centre has directed to trace 20 primary and secondary contacts for each positive case. All these 20 contacts will be subjected to Covid-19 test, said the Minister.

The situation has become more challenging since caseloads in neighbouring Maharashtra and Kerala are high. Along with strict measures at borders restrictions on large gatherings will also be tightened. Not more than 500 people will be allowed at large gatherings and will speak to the police department on strict enforcement of this, added Minister.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will hold a video conference with officials in charge of districts where Covid positivity rate is high. Since there are more inter-state travellers to Mangalore, testing will be ramped up there. Instructions have been issued to Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru, Chamaajanagara, Udupi, Kodagu, Belagavi and Tumkuru to be more vigilant, the minister informed.