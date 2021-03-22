Karnataka ex-minister receives threat letter

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Social activist, writer and former Karnataka minister and litterateur BT Lalitha Naik on Sunday claimed that she received a letter threatening to kill her and three others.

During a ceremony to felicitate Congress leader HM Revanna, Naik claimed the letter received on Saturday said that she would be murdered along with BJP General Secretary in-charge of Tamil Nadu, C T Ravi, Kannada megastar Shivarajkumar and a TV journalist.

The letter

"I received a letter in which it was written that I will be murdered on May 1. Besides me, a journalist, Shivaraj Kumar and C T Ravi will be murdered. I treated it as a hoax because the person targeting Ravi will spare me, or if I was the target then Ravi should not be named," Naik said in the public meeting.



Taking a serious note of it, state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the threat will be investigated thoroughly.

