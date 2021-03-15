Man arrested with tiger hide in Karnataka's Karwar

Karwar: Chikkamagaluru Forest Department officials said on Monday that a 55-year-old man was arrested for selling tiger hide in Uttara Kannada.

The accused has been identified as Mahadeva Narayana Teragangavakara.

The arrest was made during a special operation which was launched to nab the poachers.

A two-wheeler was also seized from his possession.

The accused has been sent to judicial custody till March 23.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.