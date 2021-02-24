Mangaluru identified as emerging IT cluster: Karnataka Dy CM

Mangaluru: The state government has identified the city of Mangaluru as a prominent cluster in its effort to expand the IT/ITes industry as per ‘Beyond Bengaluru’ policy, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C.N.Ashwatha Narayana, who also holds the Electronics, IT/Bt, and S&T portfolio, said on Wednesday.

In his inaugural address of the “Mangaluru Innovation Conclave”, he informed that Mangaluru has been identified as the emerging technology cluster which includes the districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, and Kodagu and this process will be accelerated with appropriate measures.

Mangaluru will also emerge as the startup hub apart from becoming an IT hub and the government is taking required measures towards that end. Mangaluru has also been considered as a prominent cluster with regard to ESDM (electronic system and design management) and this is a prominent zone in the ‘beyond bengaluru’ region, he explained.

The department of electronics, IT/Bt, and S&T has been establishing innovations across the state and Mangaluru is one among them and the cluster has been facilitated with CIF (Central Instrumentation Facility) with Shivamogga, Belagavi, Mysuru as other clusters having this facility, he told.

He also remembered his student days in Mangaluru and said that he felt an onus of responsibility to contribute to the development of Mangaluru.

To promote the growth of innovation and technology in areas ‘Beyond Bengaluru’, the governments have constituted the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) to promote digital industry growth, attract investments and promote the technology industry across our state, he said.

Narayana said, “the body shall work alongside our Government and help in increasing the contribution of the digital economy in the State to 30% of State’s GSDP and generate additional employment of around 30 lakhs in the next 5 years. We are also targeting revenue of $150 billion in IT exports in Karnataka in the next five years.”

Also read: Cabinet approves President's Rule in Puducherry

Nalin Kumar Kateel, who presided over the conclave, said, “more jobs need to be created here and industry should flourish, economic activities should see a raise. But the culture and heritage should not be affected due to these developments. Mangaluru should grow keeping Mangalurians intact”

According to a survey, Mangaluru has the potential of transacting Rs. 7500 crores annually in IT sector by 2023 and to realize this, necessary approvals should be given through single window system, he suggested.