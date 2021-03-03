Karnataka: Jarkiholi's brother demands CBI probe in sex scandal

Bengaluru: Karnataka MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi has urged Chief Minister for CBI or CID investigation into sexually assaulting case against his brother Ramesh Jarkiholi saying that the video is a part of a conspiracy against the Jarkiholi family. He added the video was uploaded to YouTube from abroad.

After a CD allegedly featuring Karnataka water resources minister, Ramesh Jarakiholi seeking sexual favour was released to news channels on Tuesday, his brother Balachandra Jarkiholi held talks with CM Yeddyurappa at his official residence in Kaveri.

Speaking to media after the CM's visit, he said: "It is a conspiracy against the Jarkiholi family. Behind this video, there is a hand of an influential politician and these politicians belong to different parties. Thus, this needs to be investigated comprehensively." He added that CM has assured for proper investigation.

"We actually don't know about the women standing with my brother in the video, the video is fake and Ramesh has no need to resign," KMF President Balachandra Jarkiholi added.

He said. "if the victim comes forward and complains, then we will look for resignation. Instead of the women, someone else is complaining which should not be considered as a complaint. Ramesh will meet CM Yeddyurappa this afternoon and will give an explanation on CD".

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, a complaint had been lodged against the minister at the Cubbon Park station and an investigation has begun into the matter.

"The party's stance on the matter is expressed by the elders. I don't have the authority to talk about it. We are having an eye on it. The party and the seniors will make a decision. It has nothing to do with the investigation. The investigation would be impartial," Bommai said.