MLA claims there's a CD on BS Yediyurappa

Bangalore: Causing a stir in the already turbulent Karnataka politics, BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has claimed that a member in the group involved in operation Kamala has a CD related to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

The claim comes at a time when Ramesh Jarkiholi was forced to resign as minister after a sex CD involving him came to the fore.

Yatnal in his statement said that his opponents tried to finish him off but now they are becoming zero themselves.

"There is a group of MLAs who were involved in Operation Kamala. One member of this team has that CD. That is Yeddyurappa's CD. Don't know when they will use it," Yatnal said.

