Muslim man recieves Lingam Deeksha on Shivarathri from Shri Shailam Seer

Vijayapura (Karnataka): A Muslim youth inspired by Shaivism received Lingam ordinance (Linga Deeksha) from Dr Chenna Siddharam Panditharadhya Bhagavatpada Jagadguru of Vijayapura Peetha of Shri Shailam on Shivarathri.

Mohammed Mastan, an Islamic young man, was ordained and he took darshan of Shri Shaila Mallikarjuna. Mohammed, originally a resident of Vijayawada, runs a herbal business in Mumbai. He has always had a special interest in Shiva culture. He has come to Shri Shaila many times. However, he did not get a glimpse of Swamiji during his earlier visits.

Knowing that Jagadguru would be in Shri Shailam on Shivaratri day, he came to Shri Shaila yesterday and expressed his desire to receive Linga Deeksha and received the same. Jagadguru gave the Deeksha to him on the grounds that Mohammed was mentally prepared to follow the rules after the ordination.

Swamiji also told him to wear Ishtalinga on his body always, regularly perform rituals, chant Panchakshari at least 108 times while worshipping, and not to consume non-veg food or alcoholic drinks.

