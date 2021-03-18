Negligence blamed for run down Mysuru heritage sites

Mysuru (Karnataka): Most of the buildings in Mysuru are heritage sites built during the time of the Maharajas and the government declared it as a heritage city in 2004.

Mysuru's heritage buildings dilapidated due to govt's negligence

About 234 buildings were selected and 198 of them were given heritage status. These buildings include 17 palaces, government offices, hospitals, lodges, markets, colleges, railway stations, clock towers and the University of Mysore.

Heritage buildings in a state of ruins

Mysuru has not been adequately funded for the maintenance of the buildings, according to experts.

The Lansdowne building collapsed in 2012, killing three people. The Devaraja market with two thousand shops, the tower of the office of the Mysuru District Collector and the main entrance to the traditional Saraswatipuram fire station have all collapsed. A large crack developed in the clock tower and several other heritage sites are in a state of ruins.

In 2004, Mysore and Srirangapatnam were declared heritage cities but so far no money has been paid for the maintenance and preservation of their heritage buildings. The buildings are collapsing due to lack of maintenance, said Mysore Heritage Area Conservation and Development Committee member Prof. Rangaraju.

