National Highway tarred in 18 hours; record set

Bengaluru: The tarring work on the Solapur-Vijayapur national highway stretch measuring 25.54 km was completed in a record 18 hours. This achievement earned a place in the Limca Book of Records.

The highway being tarred

Nitin Gadkari Union — Land Transport and National Highway Accounts Minister, Minister of Public Works and DCM Govinda M. Karajola and MP Ramesh Jigajinagi inaugurated the works. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted about National highway works in Limca Book of Record.

Nitin Gadkari's tweet

The work has been implemented through the National Highway Authority. DCM Govinda Karajola congratulated the team and praised Minister Nitin Gadkari and his team.

