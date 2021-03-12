Netizens puzzle over victim in Bengaluru woman's scuffle with Zomato delivery person

Bengaluru: After the video of Hitesha Chandrani, Bengaluru model alleging Zomato delivery person mugging her did rounds on social media, netizens are now puzzled over the delivery person's argument. In a Twitter storm, 3558 tweets on #zomatodeliveryboy sympathised with the person's situation.

Accused Kamaraj's statement:

“As soon I reached her home, I told her that I was stuck in traffic as I had to deliver another order. I apologised for the delay. She was very rude. She said she did not want to hear any excuses and added that I did not deliver food within the stipulated time. She then took the food from me and refused to pay,” as per Kamaraj's statement.

According to his statement, he asked her to pay Rs 198 as he would have to pay otherwise. “I told her I am not her slave and that she should behave with respect. She started shouting at me saying ‘what will you do?” Kamaraj said.

Kamaraj claimed that while he went to deliver food, the woman was on a call with Zomato customer care and she cancelled the order. “Since the order was cancelled, I was asked to pick up the food to return. When I asked for the parcel back, she refused. As I insisted and took the food back, she began cursing in foul language and threw her sandals at me,” he alleged.

He added that unlike the woman’s claim, it was she who began physically assaulting him. “As she was hitting me, I tried to block her using my hands. When she tried to push my hand away, a ring on her finger hit her nose,” he said.

“I told the police that if you look at the cut, you can see that it was not caused by a punch, but something sharp. If you look at the video, you can see the ring on her finger,” Kamaraj said, adding, “Yes, there is a mistake on my part that I was late. But what did I do to get hit by sandals or get dragged to a police station?”

Meanwhile, Electronic City Police have registered a case against Kamaraj. He was arrested on Wednesday and granted bail the same day. Officials said that investigation is underway and statements from both parties are being recorded.

