NIA submits seven 7,000-page charge sheet in Bengaluru riot case

Bengaluru (Karnataka): The National Investigation Agency, who probed the DJ Halli riot case, has submitted a 7000-page chargesheet to Court.

The 7,000-page charge-sheet has been filed against 247 persons under various sections of the UAPA and IPC. As many as 47 people named in the charge-sheeted are allegedly linked to the Popular Front of India (PFI) and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). Feroz Pasha, Mohammad Sharif, and Mujamil Pasha are the main accused in the case.

The NIA charge sheet, filed in the August 2020 Bengaluru riots case, said the violence was not spontaneous and the plotters behind the riots were aggrieved over the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens, according to media reports.

The NIA investigation purportedly sheds light on how the accused individuals in the case used social media platforms to spread terror among people and to mobilize crowds to gather at and attack the KG Halli Police Station.

Also read: Terrorism continues to be one of the gravest threats to humankind: Jaishankar