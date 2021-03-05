Nigerian citizen arrested for drug peddling in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Karnataka Police arrested Nigerian national for alleged drug peddling in Bengaluru.

Drugs seized by police

Police have seized 40 lakhs worth drugs and 500 grams of Methyl​enedioxy​methamphetamine (MDMA) tablets, two mobile phones, and one weighing machine from the possession of Ugpchikavo Victor. The case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

It is also said that he purchased drugs from Mumbai's drug peddler Maichel. Police had registered a case against him in 2018 also. Police said that he had entered India with a student visa and even though his visa has expired he still lives in Bengaluru illegally in Hennuru's Vaddarapalya area.

Raid on Big Boss contestant Mastan's house

Govindpura police raided Kannada Bigg Boss reality show contestant Mastan's house in connection with drug peddling for celebrities. Banaswadi sub division Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sakri along with his team raided the house. Sources said that investigation is ongoing and Masthan was detained.

