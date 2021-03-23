Opposition protests with CDs in Karnataka assembly

Bengaluru: In a recent development in Karnataka's CD row, Congress MLAs walked up to the well of Karnataka Assembly amid the uproar over the sex tape case involving former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi.

Opposition party leader Siddaramaiah, Congress leaders Krishna Byre Gowda, Priyank Kharge and many other Congress leaders were calling the state govt as "CD govt".

The speaker Kageri appealed for permission to conduct a question session. But members of the opposition, who did not bother, protested that it was a CD government. The session was adjourned for 10 minutes as Congress members did not respond to Speaker Kageri's request.

With the CD row continuing to be a bone of contention between the ruling BJP and Opposition, Congress MLAs in Karnataka Assembly, the opposition party members have demanded the registration of a rape case against former BJP minister Ramesh Jarkiholi in CD case.

Meanwhile, SIT officials are continuing their search for the accused in the CD case, which has turned out to be a sensational case. SIT has received information that the suspects are in Bhopal.

Four separate teams have been formed to investigate the case.

